The extratropical cyclone continues to devastate the southern region of Rio Grande do Sul, leaving more than twenty deaths, a figure that could increase. Around 4,000 civilians were evacuated in the state that borders Argentina and Uruguay. A deceased was registered in Santa Catarina. The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced that on Wednesday the Minister of Civil Defense will be in the affected area.

The state of Rio Grande do Sul is going through a dramatic situation after an extratropical cyclone passed through the region, causing heavy rains and causing flooding. There and in neighboring Santa Catarina, 22 victims have been registered -so far-, according to official sources on Tuesday, September 5.

The most affected region is Rio Grande do Sul, which borders Argentina and Uruguay, where the first balance showed 21 deaths and more than 4,000 evacuated citizens, said the regional governor, Eduardo Leite.

For example, the Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, announced that his Minister of Civil Defense will go to the affected area on Wednesday.

“We want to tell you that we are willing to help in whatever is necessary. Where there is a problem, the federal government will be there to save people from those problems. Our solidarity with the people of Rio Grande do Sul”, added the head of state.

Civil Defense explained that 15 of the 21 deceased were notified in Muçum, where a large part of the city was overwhelmed by water and residents had to take refuge on the roofs of their homes. Hundreds of troops, together with the Fire Department, the Armed Forces and groups of volunteers are in rescue operations.

🚨 Intense rain alert in Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina! ⛈️ According to or @inmet_ , @inpe_mcti and @cemadenBetween the night of the fourth fair (06) and the morning of the fifth fair (07), the forecast indicates more rain in the extreme south of Rio Grande do Sul. pic.twitter.com/D5mpgORFWN – National Civil Defense (@defesacivilbr) September 5, 2023



The remaining victim was registered in the neighboring state of Santa Catarina, where a man died after a tree fell on his car while traveling.

Leite pointed out that the current damage measurement is a first estimate, but that the outlook could be much worse as soon as the water level continues to drop. “When it goes down, we will see all the damage,” he said. However, he added, there is fear because the weather forecast refers to more rainfall on the weekend.

“I feel devastated, I lost everything. There are many people who lost much more, but here at home I have nothing left,” lamented Luana da Luz, a resident of the municipality of Nova Bassano.

For Rio Grande do Sul, this is already the most dramatic climatic event in an area where extratropical cyclones are not frequent, although this is the fourth since last June. Approximately 60 municipalities in the State suffered damage from the strong winds and the incessant rains that even caused river floods that isolated entire communities.

with EFE