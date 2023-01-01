Brazil | The new president of Brazil, Lula, was sworn in

The police arrested an explosive man who tried to get close to Lula.

Former Metalworker and union leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took the oath of office as president of Brazil on Sunday.

The inauguration was overshadowed by a scene in which the police arrested a man who was trying to get close to Lula, who was in possession of an explosive and a knife, reported news agency Reuters.

In October, Lula was elected president of Brazil for the third time in history. The two previous seasons covered the years 2003–2010. Now he takes office older than anyone before, at the age of 77.

Lula’s victory over the retreating president About Jair Bolsonaro in the second round of the elections was historically low, 1.8 percentage points.

Bolsonaro has not publicly acknowledged his defeat, let alone congratulated Lula.