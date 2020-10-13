Brazil | The leader of Brazil’s largest criminal gang was released for a few hours, apparently fled the country

The release decision was overturned just hours after André Oliveira Macedo stepped out of prison, but the gang boss had time to disappear into the cadres.

Brazilian high leader of the largest criminal gang André Oliveira Macedo has been able to escape – with the help of the law.

Macedo, known as André do Rap, has been detained in a special security prison in the capital, São Paulo, but on Friday a Supreme Court judge unexpectedly decided to release him. The release decision was revoked just hours after Macedo walked out of jail, but he had already had time to disappear.

The events are followed by, among others, a Brazilian newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

Macedo is one of the leading figures in the criminal gang that runs the international drug trade, Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC). Among other things, the gang smuggles large quantities of cocaine to Europe and manages prisons in Brazil and Paraguay, says BBC.

The arrest of Macedo last year was the number one operation by Brazilian police: he was besieged at his mansion after months of surveillance work in September last year. Among other things, two helicopters and four tons of cocaine were found in his possession.

Macedo has already been sentenced in lower courts to decades in prison, but he has appealed the sentences, so the trial is still formally pending.

Judge making the release decision Marco Aurélio Mello justified its position on the grounds that Macedo had been held in pre-trial detention for too long without a final judgment. Under Brazilian law, Macedo would therefore be allowed to go home pending a verdict as long as he told the authorities his address.

São Paulon in the police force and among decision-makers, the release was considered completely absurd, according to Folha da São Paulo. Usually, only harmless petty criminals are allowed to await their sentences at home.

“I respect the judge, but I see it differently than he does. I find it absurd to release one of São Paulo’s most significant international smugglers. It clearly strengthens PCC’s smuggling of cocaine into Europe, “commented São Paulo, a prosecutor specializing in organized crime. Lincoln Gakiya to the magazine.

Macedo was released on Saturday morning, just hours before the Chief Justice Luiz Fux revoked Mello’s decision. According to him, the law allows for remand in custody if the judicial process is particularly complex and difficult, as in the case of Macedo.

In the meantime, however, Macedo had disappeared. He is suspected of fleeing the country, and on Tuesday he was added to the Interpol wanted list of the International Criminal Police Organization.