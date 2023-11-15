Colombia shares, with Venezuela and Peru, a dishonorable mark: They are the only three South American teams that have never won a qualifying match against Brazil, the five-time world champion.

In the case of the Colombians, the confrontations against Brazil have been against teams of all flavors, tastes and moments: from the one that left doubts in 1969 and 2000 to later become world champion in Mexico and in Korea and Japan, to those that They overwhelmed the qualifiers and fell flat in the world cups, like Tite’s in Qatar 2022.

It will be the fourth time that Brazil plays in Barranquilla. There they tied twice and won the rest. The first visit to the Metropolitano was on September 7, 2003, with the Brazilians as current world champions and with Colombia returning to the Atlantic capital after failing in Bogotá in its attempt to go to the 2002 World Cup. Ronaldo and Kaká scored to the 1-2 victory, with a discount from Juan Pablo Ángel.

The two most recent matches between Colombians and Brazilians at the Roberto Meléndez ended in draws: 1-1 on September 5, 2017 (with an initial advantage for Brazil, with a goal from William, and a definitive tie scored by Radamel Falcao García), and another goalless one on October 10, 2021, in which it was only the second of the seven games that Reinaldo Rueda’s team lasted without scoring in those qualifiers.

When Colombia made the Brazil coach resign

It’s not that things have been so comfortable in Bogotá for Colombia facing Brazil. The first time, on August 6, 1969, a double by Tostao gave victory to the team then coached by João Saldanha, who did not even reach the World Cup: Mario Zagallo replaced him. And the history of that team is already known.

Even at that time, the Brazilians took for granted that they had to beat Colombia and The first time they didn’t do it, it cost the coach his head: Oswaldo Brandão resigned after 0-0 in El Campín, on February 20, 1977.

Brazil’s two most recent visits to Bogotá in qualifying were also goalless draws, in a calendar that marked that match as the first date: March 28, 2000 and October 14, 2007. Colombia did not go to either of those global. It is a negative story that fans hope will be broken this Thursday.

