Brazil | The head of an illegal fishing network is accused of ordering the deaths of a British journalist and activist

The charges relate to organizing the murder of a British journalist and indigenous expert and hiding the bodies.

of Brazil federal police have brought charges against the alleged leader of an international criminal organization and his assistant British journalist by Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert and activist by Bruno Pereira of murder.

It was first reported by a British newspaper of The Guardian according to the Brazilian television channel Globo. Later, the British newspaper also got to see the indictment.

On June 5, 2022, Phillips and Pereira disappeared in Brazil at Lake Jaburu near the Peruvian border while returning from a reporting trip. The men were found in the area a few weeks later. They had been shot.

A criminal organization alleged leader Rubén Dario da Silva Villaria accused of ordering the murders and hiding the victims’ bodies. In addition, he is accused of leading an armed and illegal fishing network. The fishing network reportedly engaged in illegal fishing in protected indigenous areas in Brazil and sold them in Colombia and Peru.

Another of the accused is a fisherman who allegedly acted as Villar’s “right hand” in the riverside village near which the murder took place. He is accused of helping to plan the murders and hide the bodies.

According to the indictment, the men had made a total of 419 phone calls to each other in the days before and after the murder. The evidence collected during the year also suggests that the criminal organization had followed the movements of the victims in the days before the deaths.

The Brazilian police previously estimated that the reason for the murder was that Pereira had helped the natives in resisting illegal fishing and hunting.

Currently, three other local fishermen are also awaiting trial in prison in connection with the deaths.

Before his murder, British journalist Phillips had worked on the book How to Save the Amazon: Ask the People Who Know. The Guardian says friends and colleagues have now announced they will continue Phillips’ work. Phillips partner Alessandra Sampaio asked a group of Brazilian, US and British writers to finish the book Phillips started, according to The Guardian.