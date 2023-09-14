Brazil | The first sentence for the Congress building riots: 17 years in prison

A 51-year-old man who participated in the riot was sentenced to 17 years in prison.

in Brazil the first sentence has been handed down for the riots in the government buildings that took place in January, the news agencies Reuters and AFP report. The former president Jair Bolsonaro on January 8, supporters stormed, among other things, the congress building.

The Supreme Court of Brazil decided that the 51-year-old who participated in the riots Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira is sentenced to 17 years in prison. The sentence was voted on, and the majority of the judges were in favor of it.

A former employee of a water and waste management company was arrested in the Senate building during the riot. The charges were related to, among other things, an attempted coup and damage to historical buildings.

The riot by thousands of Bolsonaro supporters took place about a week after the current president of Brazil Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office. During the riots, many buildings and the valuables in them were damaged significant destruction.