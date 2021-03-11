“ Vou cannot fight crime by committing a crime yourself ”, said Gilmar Mendes, a judge at the Federal Supreme Court, on Tuesday. In the sights of the magistrate, his former “colleague” Sergio Moro, who became Minister of Justice (January 2019-April 2020) of the current President Bolsonaro, and who had achieved international fame during the outbreak of the Operation “Lava Jato”, which resulted in the incarceration of former progressive head of state Lula da Silva. The deliberations to establish whether Sergio Moro could be found guilty of partiality, resulting in the nullity of the whole of the procedure having condemned Lula for “corruption”, were however postponed sine die.

The international press compares him to Eliot Ness …

For the record, by canceling, Monday, March 8, all the convictions that weighed on Lula, Supreme Court judge Edson Fachin had already returned all of his political rights, paving the way for a Lula-Jair Bolsonaro duel for 2022. An explicit implication of Sergio Moro would seal the fall of a judge under the orders of a right and an extreme right allied in revenge, determined to liquidate all the social gains of the Lula era, but who had cut himself an incorruptible costume, which the international press appears to Eliot Ness, the agent of the American Treasury who brought down Al Capone. “It is a partial victory that deserves to be celebrated, but it is not with a simple stroke of the pen of the judiciary that democracy will be restored. An immense and fierce struggle awaits us! ” emphasizes Beatriz Oliveira da Silva, professor of law at the Federal University of Santa Maria. Lula, he is already embarking on the battle. “The suffering endured by the Brazilian people (under Bolsonaro) is infinitely more serious than the crimes committed against me! ” he launched on Wednesday at a press conference, affirming his confidence in the demonstration of ” the truth “.