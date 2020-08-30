Brazil | The drought made the world’s largest wetland simmer in Brazil, with Pantanal’s fires the worst in 15 years

In Brazil firefighters are fighting numerous forest fires in the Amazon rainforest area. However, the most difficult firefighting work is in the world’s largest wetland, the Pantanal, where fires can go unnoticed to soak into the soil.

Conventionally, floodwaters cover large areas of the Pantanal wetland during the rainy season. During the dry season, moisture evaporates from the bogs, allowing wetlands to be prone to wildfires.

This year, the Pantanal has had a record dry, according to Reuters.

Often the only way to prevent fires from progressing in dried bogs is to dig ditches around fire areas, said a firefighter Isaax Wihby news agency Reuters.

“But how can that be done if the burning line is 20 miles long? That’s not possible, ”he said.

Water was transferred from a tank truck to a fire truck in Pocone, in the state of Mato Grosso in the Pantanal region of Brazil last week.

Pantanal wildfires are the worst in fifteen years. The flames threaten the diversity of the area, as the Pantanal is rich in tapir, cougar and water pigs, among other things. The area has the densest jaguar population in the world.

Pantanal is a wetland of more than 150,000 square kilometers, ie it covers almost half of Finland’s surface area. Most of the Pantanal is located in Brazil, but the wetland also extends to the regions of Bolivia and Paraguay.

This week, strong winds have accelerated the spread of flames in the Pantanal. Extinguishing is complicated by the fact that fires can also spread unnoticed below ground level and smoke in peaty soils.

“Sometimes they spread over firebreaks and surprise firefighters,” said the fire chief. Jean Oliveira To Reuters.

“Sometimes the fire is under control, but it’s not extinguished – it’s just falling asleep.”

Hundreds rescue workers, forest guards, conservationists and soldiers have been fired around the clock to put out the wildfire that has already spread over thousands of square miles.

Conventionally, a wetland is covered in flood waters during the rainy season, which lasts from November to March. This year, however, the rainy season was weaker than usual, and the ensuing drought left the area dangerously vulnerable to wildfires.

Cattle grazed in an already burnt area in the Pocone in the state of Mato Grosso in Brazil.

According to the Brazilian space research organization Inpe, 4,677 outbreaks were recorded in August in Pantanal, the worst situation since August 2005.

The rains brought temporary relief to the southern parts of the area last week, but the fires began to spread again this week. The temperature has risen above 40 degrees. In September, the situation is even feared to worsen.

“This is the worst year for pieces. It has never been so dry before, ”said the firefighter Edmilson Rodrigo da Silva To Reuters.