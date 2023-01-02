The new president of Brazil, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvagave this Sunday, hours after being sworn in, the first step to revoke controversial measures issued by the former president Jair Bolsonaro on weapons and the environment.

The ruler, on the same day of his inauguration, signed a total of 13 decrees, most of which pave the way for a broad review of many of the policies promoted by the previous government of the extreme right.

Regarding weapons, Lula suspended the issuance of new permits for the purchase and creation of shooting clubsordered that a new registry be made of all the weapons acquired by civilians in the last four years and that a working group be created in the Government dedicated to defining a new disarmament policy.

In the environmental section, it determined lThe reactivation of the so-called Amazon Fundset up with donations from Germany and Norway to contribute to the protection of the Amazon and which had been suspended by Bolsonaro’s decision in 2019. This fund currently has some 600 million dollars, which the new government will rescue and use in programs that will be defined by the Ministry of the Environment.

Lula also decided to revoke a decree issued by Bolsonaro in the last days of his term, according to which the licenses for the exploitation of mineral resources in the Amazon region and even on indigenous lands were extended.

Another decision formalized by Lula, which was one of his campaign promises, has been to determine that a series of Bolsonaro decrees that had established a hundred-year-old secret on various issues of public administration or even on personal matters of the now ex-president and his family.

Investiture of Lula da Silva this Sunday in Brazil.

Among the latter, Bolsonaro had included in that classified information everything related to his health, which prevented society from knowing if he had not really been vaccinated against covid, as he has claimed up to now.

Another of the decrees signed this Sunday by Lula also fulfilled one of his campaign promises and State companies Petrobras, Correos and Empresa Brasil de Comunicación were excluded from a privatization plan drawn up by the Bolsonaro government (EBC).

EFE