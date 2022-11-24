Brazil | The court rejected Bolsonaro’s party’s accusations of electoral fraud and fined the party

According to the party, votes cast with voting devices manufactured before 2020 went in favor of Lula by a suspiciously large margin. According to the court, the lawsuit was not made in good faith.

of Brazil the electoral court has rejected the outgoing president of the country Jair Bolsonaro the party’s lawsuit regarding the result of the presidential election held in October. Bolsonaro’s liberal party was also fined more than four million dollars because, according to the court, the lawsuit was not filed in good faith.

Bolsonaro, who ran for a second term, narrowly lost in the second round of the elections held on October 30 to a leftist Luiz Inácio to Lula da Silvawho received 50.9 percent of the vote and will return to the presidency at the turn of the year.

Bolsonaro’s liberal party appealed the result to the court and claimed that the inspection company it hired had found ambiguities in the operation of about 280,000 older model voting machines used in the October elections.

According to the party, votes cast with voting devices manufactured before 2020 went in favor of Lula by a suspiciously large margin. The party’s lawyer Marcelo Bessan according to the rejection of these votes would turn Lula’s 1.8 percentage point victory into Bolsonaro’s 2.1 percentage point victory.

However, the Supreme Electoral Court rejected the lawsuit and considered that the party had made completely false claims.

“There is no evidence of any kind,” the judge Alexandre de Moraes said in a court statement.

“(The lawsuit) blatantly violates the democratic rule of law and was made recklessly,” with the intention of encouraging criminal and anti-democratic movements.

Legal referred in his statement to the efforts of Bolsonaro’s supporters in recent weeks to get the army to prevent the change of power. The president’s supporters have, for example, blocked roads and regularly protested outside army garrisons.

The court fined the Liberal Party 22.9 million reais ($4.2 million).

Bolsonaro had been hinting for months before the election that Brazil’s electoral system offers an opportunity for fraud. After his election defeat, he initially did not make any public comments until two days after the election, he issued a short statement in which he neither admitted his defeat nor congratulated Lula. However, Bolsonaro has authorized a change of power, and the transition to a new administration is already underway.