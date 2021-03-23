The Supreme Court of Brazil considered this Tuesday that former judge Sergio Moro acted with “partiality” in the trial that led to the first conviction of former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for allegations of corruption.

The decision of the Supreme Court comes after the change of decision of the Supreme Court magistrate Cármen Lúcia Antunes, who in the last hours changed the direction of her vote in favor of supporting the accusations of partiality that Moro showed during the investigation of the case from the Guarujá apartment in 2017, in which Lula was convicted of corruption.

Hours earlier, Supreme Court Justice Kassio Nunes Marques broke the tie in two that had so far, although there was speculation that two other magistrates, Edson Fachin and Antunes, could change their decision.

With the change of vote of Antunes, The case against Lula from the Guarujá apartment in San Pablo is canceled, which should now start from the beginning. This decision is added to the one recently ruled by Judge Fachin, who annulled the rest of his convictions of the ‘Lava Jato’ operation due to the lack of authority of the Curitiba court that led the process.

The vote has been produced by a lawsuit filed by Lula in 2018 in which he accused Moro of partiality and irregularities during the process. A year later, the former president’s request became more relevant when a series of telephone messages came to light in which it was possible to read how Moro, in charge of the ‘Lava Jato’ case, was guiding the prosecution and even proposing witnesses against the former Brazilian president. .

Before Antunes changed his decision, Marques, who was appointed by Bolsonaro to occupy one of the seats of the Supreme Court, denied that Moro influenced the sentence against Lula using as justification that the evidence used is part of “piracy”, referring to to these known messages during the ‘Spoofing’ operation.

“These are files obtained by hackers, violating the secrets of dozens of people “, a test, he stressed, “unacceptable” and that if used would mean the legalization of the “abject practice of spying and snooping on the lives of others.”

For his part, Antunes has indicated that he has not taken these messages into account and that the decision taken in this specific case is taken because there is evidence of “inappropriate behavior” against Lula, but that this does not have any impact on the other causes of the operation ‘Lava Jato’.

The ‘habeas corpus’ presented by Lula seeks to overturn the corruption convictions within the operation ‘Lava Jato‘. The defense maintains that there was not only partiality in the case that Moro instructed – that of the Guarujá apartment in 2017 – but also in the other two in which he participated, since he imputed the Workers’ Party (PT), before go to the call of Bolsonaro to be his Minister of Justice.

At the beginning of the month, Fachin annulled the sentence of twelve years and one month in prison for corruption and money laundering against Lula that a Curitiba court issued on the grounds that he did not have the authority to do so and that he should be tried again by a federal court. . With this, the The former president resumed his political rights and could be a candidate for the presidential elections in 2022.

Lula entered prison on April 7, 2018. His conviction also meant his disqualification as a presidential candidate when he was the favorite in the polls for the presidential elections on October 7 of that year, which finally went to Jair Bolsonaro.

Source: EFE and Europa Press

PB