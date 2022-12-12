Ronaldo Nazario, legend of Brazilian soccer, was in favor of “a foreign coach” taking charge of the Brazilian team, after the elimination in the quarterfinals Qatar 2022 vs. Croatiaand assured that he would “love” it to be “names like Guardiola, Ancelotti or Mourinho”, although he recalled that he does not “choose”.

“I would love to see names like Guardiola, Ancelotti or Mourinho coaching

Brazil. But I am not the one who chooses, we will see what happens, ”he said.

“These names have emerged in Brazil, but I don’t know if it’s true. I don’t see a problem with him being a foreign coach with Brazil. Now there is going to be a big discussion about the future coach of Brazil, I see these names very favorably, ”he expanded.

He also commented on what, for him, his team lacked to be able to eliminate Croatia. “We didn’t know how to waste time in extra time after the goal. We needed to be smarter, it’s the only thing we needed to pass the tie, ”he said. A Ronaldo who trusted that neymar play with Brazil again.

“He is very upset with the result in Brazil. It’s normal for him to feel that right now, but I’m sure he’ll come back stronger and continue to play with

Brazil. He is still young and can play the next world Cup. I am proud of how she has shown her commitment in the last six months to Brazil”, she commented.

“He played a great first game, suffered the ankle injury and made a lot of sacrifices to play for the national team again. It is very important for us and I hope that it will return soon and stronger ”, he completed.

Will it be true?

But that of Ancelotti is not new. According to the Brazilian portal UOL, the Brazilian Football Confederation inquired about the option of the Italian taking charge of the group.

“He was open to moving forward with the talks and, depending on the project presented, opening specific negotiations,” the letter said.

It was known that the DT put two conditions at that time: first, that the position was vacant and it is already known that tite it doesn’t go anymore

And the other, that they let him finish the season with the real Madrid. He will have to wait.

