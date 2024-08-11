Brazil | The bodies of those who died in the plane crash have been found

Brazil|None of the people on board survived the accident.

in Brazil the bodies of all 62 people who died in Friday’s plane crash have been found, says the regional administration. The dead have been taken to a mortuary in Sao Paulo.

The passenger plane crashed in the city of Vinhedo, 80 kilometers from Sao Paulo. None of the people on board survived the accident. It is the worst aviation accident in Brazil in 17 years.

The crashed plane was a French-made ATR 72-500 operated by Voepass. The airline previously said that there had been 61 people on the plane, but the company has since corrected the number by one.