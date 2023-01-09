Brazil | The attacks by Bolsonaro’s supporters are condemned around the world

Latin America and Western countries condemn the attacks and express their support for Lula’s administration and Brazil’s democratically elected institutions.

Argentina president Alberto Fernandez describes Brazil’s right-wing populist ex-president Jair Bolsonaro attacks by supporters as a coup attempt. Fernández expresses on Twitter at the same time, his support for the country’s current president Luiz Inácio to Lula da Silva.

The Argentinian leader also appeals to the countries of the region to oppose the attacks in Brazil on a united front. According to Fernández, those who try to ignore the will of the majority threaten democracy and deserve to be rejected by the international community.

Bolsonaro’s supporters reportedly attacked Brazil’s Congress building, the presidential palace and the country’s Supreme Court building on Sunday. A week has passed since the inauguration of the new president of Brazil, but the attackers refuse to accept the victory of the leftist Lula. Bolsonaro’s supporters are calling for military intervention and Lula’s resignation.

Lula previously served as the country’s president from 2003 to 2011.

Fernández also called on the countries of the region to support the democratically elected administration led by Lula of the coalition. Also the foreign minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero expressed solidarity for Lula.

President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador condemned as well as the anti-democratic coup attempt. He described on Twitter that the attacks have been incited by “minority leaders, representatives and fanatics”.

“Lula is not alone, she has the support of progressive forces in her country, in Mexico, in the Americas and in the world,” Lopez Obrador added.

The leaders of Cuba, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela have also condemned the mob’s actions. Venezuela’s leftist president Nicolás Maduro for example described neo-fascist groups trying to oust Lula.

Foreign Minister of Bolivia Rogelio Mayta on the other hand, emphasized that in Latin America, efforts must be made to defend democracy by preventing the triumph of hate speech, internal violence and anti-democratic actions.

European chairman of the council Charles Michel condemned the attack shortly after the first media reports.

“I absolutely condemn the attack on the democratic institutions of Brazil. Full support for President Lula, who was democratically elected by millions of Brazilians in fair and free elections”, Michel tweeted late Sunday night.

EU foreign affairs director Josep Borrell said that he was horrified by the violence and illegal occupation by violent extremists in Brazil. Borrell also expressed his support for Lula’s administration and the country’s Congress and Supreme Court.

“Brazilian democracy will overcome violence and extremism,” he wrote on Twitter.

Borrell also emphasized that the right place to settle political differences is in democratic institutions, instead of settling differences violently on the streets.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola tweeted in Portuguese that he is deeply concerned about the events in Brazil.

“Democracy must always be respected,” he wrote, saying the parliament was on the side of Lula’s administration and democratically elected institutions.

President of France Emmanuel Macron announced on Twitter, that the will of the Brazilian people and democratic institutions must be respected. According to Macron, President Lula can count on the support of France.

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni in turn bet on Twitter, that events in Brazil would not be treated indifferently. In the opinion of the leader of the far-right Italian Brothers party, attacks on administrative facilities are unacceptable and do not suit any kind of democratic dissent. He also called for a quick return to normalcy.

United States condemns all efforts to undermine Brazilian democracy. Told about it on Twitter White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivanaccording to which the President Joe Biden observing the situation.

Biden has since described the attacks as shocking. He initially gave his brief comments to reporters, but later tweeted even more verbosely, including his support for Lula.

“I condemn the attack on democracy and the peaceful transition of power in Brazil. Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support,” Biden said in a statement posted on his Twitter account in the message.

The attacks have also been compared to the attack on the US Capitol about two years ago. At that time, supporters of Donald Trump, who had just lost the election, attacked the congressional building and tried to prevent the confirmation of Biden’s election victory.

Democrats on the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee charged on Twitterthat Bolsonaro’s “reckless disregard” for democratic principles has served as the instigator of Sunday’s attacks in Brazil.

“Two years after January 6th, Trump’s legacy continues to poison our hemisphere,” the tweet said, referring to the January 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

“Defending democracy and holding harmful actors accountable is vital.”