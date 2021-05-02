Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for freeing the driver of former Spartak footballer Fernando. He stated this in a video message posted on the official page in Twitter…

Bolsonaro said that after lengthy negotiations with the Russian government, the release of Robson Oliveira, who had been imprisoned for two years, was announced. The President stressed that next week the former prisoner is expected in Brazil, and also expressed gratitude to the Russian ambassador to Brazil, as well as to the Brazilian ambassador in Moscow.

According to TASSThe Brazilian was arrested in 2019 while trying to smuggle a drug banned in Russia – methadone hydrochloride, which was allegedly intended for Fernando’s father-in-law. Bolsonaro previously stated that the Brazilian citizen “acted with the best of intentions” and did not know that the medicine that can be bought in his country at any pharmacy with a doctor’s prescription is a drug in Russia.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin pardoned the Israeli woman Naama Issachar, who was convicted in Russia for possession and smuggling of hashish. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin requested the release of the 25-year-old citizen of the Jewish state of the Russian leader.