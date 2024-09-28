Mauro Vieira met with the Lebanese chancellor this Saturday (September 28, 2024), in New York; 2 Brazilians have already died

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, Mauro Vieira, met this Saturday with the Foreign Minister of Lebanon, Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib. The meeting was held in New York and lasted around 40 minutes. The 2 dealt with the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, an extremist group that has the support of the Lebanese government.

Vieira told Habib that the country’s embassy in Lebanon is monitoring the situation and informed that the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is studying a large-scale operation to evacuate Brazilian citizens if the conflict escalates.

The airport in Beirut, capital of Lebanon, remains in operation. It is possible to leave the country on commercial flights – for those who have the means to buy tickets.

CONFLICT IN LEBANON

Israel has intensified bombings in Lebanon. It claims the targets are linked to Hezbollah. More than 500 people have already been killed in the attacks, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Among the victims are 2 Brazilians: Ali Kamal Abdallah, 15 years old, and Mirna Raef Nasser, 16 years old.

Because of the deaths, the Brazilian government ignored Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly.