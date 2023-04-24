By Catarina Demony

LISBON (Reuters) – Brazilian government officials are using their president’s first visit to Europe since he was elected to raise awareness and fight racial discrimination faced by the Brazilian community in Portugal and elsewhere.

The Minister of Racial Equality, Anielle Franco, was one of the authorities who traveled with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Her mission was to bring discussions of racism to the table.

“We’re not going to be able to solve 523 years of problems in just one visit, but I hope we can move forward, because that’s why we’re here,” Franco told reporters on Sunday, referring to centuries of oppression faced by black people.

She is the sister of Marielle Franco, a black Rio de Janeiro councilor who fought for racial justice and was shot dead in 2018.

When elected, Lula said he intended to attack racism and Brazil’s legacy of slavery. Portuguese ships transported nearly six million enslaved Africans. Most went to Brazil.

Europe’s leading human rights group has previously said that Portugal must confront its colonial past and its role in the transatlantic slave trade to help tackle racism and discrimination in the country today.

“Let’s build a future without forgetting the debts of the past,” wrote Franco on Instagram. “Let’s build a future where cooperation is mutual between countries to seek justice and reparation.”

In a letter addressed to Lula on Sunday, the Casa do Brasil migrant association, based in Lisbon, said cases of discrimination against Brazilians in Portugal were increasing.

A study by Casa do Brasil showed that 91% of Brazilians in Portugal, a community of around 300,000 inhabitants, have already faced some type of discrimination in accessing public services.

Franco met with Portuguese Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ana Catarina Mendes on Saturday to discuss policies to combat racial injustice.

Both governments agreed on a national strategy to combat racism.

“We need to make this happen,” Franco said.