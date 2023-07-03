Lula participates in the summit of presidents on Tuesday, in Puerto Iguazú, Argentina; will carry a message of strengthening the bloc and should reinforce the speech for the conclusion of the agreement with Europeans

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will take to the 62nd Summit of Presidents of Mercosur, on Tuesday (4.July 2023), the appeal for greater regional integration and will have as a challenge to continue the discussions on the agreement with the European Union. Brazil assumes the presidency of the bloc, with a mandate until the end of 2023.

Internal negotiations on the agreement, however, should not advance at this meeting. One of the reasons is that Brazil is still building a proposal for Europeans to access public procurement in the country. The current government is against the equalization of opportunity for European companies to Brazilian ones.

Another point questioned by the Brazilian Executive is the trade sanctions suggested for non-compliance with environmental standards. The issue was included in an additional letter presented by the EU to Mercosur in March.

Lula argues that not even the Europeans fully complied with what was advocated by the Paris Agreement and has been irritated by the charge. In June, he said the document is “unacceptable” and asked for more “sensitivity” It is “humility” in the discussions.

The issues are the main obstacle on the Brazilian side for closing the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union. According to the secretary for Economic and Financial Affairs at the Itamaraty, Mauricio Lyrio, the Brazilian proposal will be presented first to the Mercosur countries and only afterwards to the European Union.

Although the discussion on the 2 themes should not advance at the summit, Lula should address the issues in his speeches during the meeting. The president wants the agreement to be completed by the end of this year.

“The position of the president and the Brazilian government for the summit is the reaffirmation of the Brazilian interest in following this Mercosur external agenda. The need to make adjustments, as he has already emphasized in the texts received and negotiated between Mercosur and the European Union, but with clear political signaling that there is an interest in advancing the agreements and reaching a good, balanced, interesting and suitable result for all parties ”, said Lyrio.

presidents summit

Lula travels on Monday (July 3, 2023) to Puerto Iguazú, in the province of Misiones, Argentina. The city borders with Brazil in Foz do Iguaçu, in Paraná, and with Paraguay, in Ciudad del Leste, in the extreme east of the country.

The meeting between the heads of state will be held on Tuesday (July 4, 2023) from 10 am to 1 pm at the Meliá hotel, located in the Iguazú National Park. The complex is on the edge of the Iguazu Falls. O Power360 will attend the event in person.

On Monday, the 62nd ordinary meeting of the CMC (Common Market Council) will be held, which brings together the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Economy of the countries.

The Brazilian Chancellor, Mauro Vieira, will be present. The Ministry of Finance will be represented by the secretary of International Affairs, Tatiana Rosito, and the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services will be represented by the executive secretary, Márcio Elias Rosa.

Mercosur is made up of Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay. Venezuela has been suspended since 2016. Bolivia is in the process of joining. During the event, the presidents of other South American countries also participate as associated countries.

According to the secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Itamaraty, Gisela Padovan, Brazil’s main message at the meeting will be to give priority once again to regional integration in all its aspects.

“We are committed to recovering a South American integration that already exists in commercial terms, but that we want to integrate in several other areas, such as infrastructure, health, defense. (…) To reduce the ‘Brazil cost’, we need to be better integrated”, he said.

During the Brazilian presidency, the government intends to continue the discussion on a common external tariff that, in practice, means a circumvention of the use of the dollar in commercial transactions. In addition, Brazil also wants to discuss the common automotive regime, the pharmaceutical sector, energy integration, and infrastructure.

According to the ambassador, Mercosur ceased to have a merely commercial character and started to have political and social weight. One of Brazil’s goals at the head of the bloc is to hold a face-to-face social summit, which has not been held for years. However, no date has yet been set for its completion. The last such meeting was held on June 1, virtually, after being suspended for 6 years.

Brazil X Mercosur Relationship

The bloc, founded in 1991 as the Common Market of the South, had commercial exchanges that went from US$ 4.5 billion, in the year of its foundation, to US$ 46.1 billion, in 2022.

The bloc’s trade relationship with the rest of the world was US$ 727 billion in 2022. The main export destinations were China, the United States and the Netherlands.

Brazil’s exports to Mercosur reached US$ 21.9 billion in 2022, which corresponded to 6.5% of all exports from the country. Imports were US$18.9 billion, representing 6.9% of total imports.

Brazil settled the debt payment of US$ 99.3 million with Focem (Fund for the Structural Convergence of Mercosur), which has the objective of reducing the economic asymmetries between the countries of the bloc.