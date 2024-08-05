The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported, late morning this Monday (5), that it reached an agreement with the Venezuelan government to assume custody of the Argentine and Peruvian embassies in Caracas, whose diplomats were expelled by the regime of dictator Nicolás Maduro last week.

The two countries asked Brazil for help in taking over custody of the facilities while the crisis continues due to the disputed re-election of Maduro, who has been at odds with some of the countries that do not recognize the election results. The embassies were already under Brazilian custody, and the agreement now formalizes custody.

“The Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Government of the Federative Republic of Brazil inform that they have reached an agreement so that the custody of the premises of the Diplomatic Missions of the Argentine Republic and the Republic of Peru, including their assets and archives, as well as the representation of their interests and those of their nationals in Venezuelan territory, will be represented, starting August 5, 2024, by the Embassy of the Federative Republic of Brazil in Caracas,” said the Itamaraty in a joint note (see in full).

The Brazilian and Venezuelan governments cite in the note the guidelines defined by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961 and on Consular Relations of 1963. Last week, the Brazilian flag was hoisted at the Argentine representation.

Maduro’s dictatorship demanded that Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, Peru, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay “immediately withdraw their representatives from Venezuelan territory”, in repudiation of their alleged “interfering actions and statements” regarding the country’s presidential elections.

Opposition leader María Corina Machado also expressed gratitude to the Brazilian government for taking on Argentina’s diplomatic interests in Venezuela, amid the tension that has been building in recent days.

One day after the program about Maduro’s reelection, six opponents of the regime who have been taking refuge in the Argentine embassy since March reported that security forces of the Chavista dictatorship are threatening to enter the diplomatic representation to arrest them.