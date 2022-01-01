Brazil takes on a new mandate in the UN Security Council

UN Security Council meeting.| Photo: UN/Disclosure

From this Saturday (1st) onwards, Brazil takes on a new mandate in the Security Council of the United Nations (UN). The last time the country occupied one of the vacancies reserved for non-permanent members of the institution was about ten years ago, during the biennium 2010-2011.

In note, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informed that the priorities of Brazil during the 2022-2023 biennium in the council will be the prevention and peaceful solution of conflicts, the efficiency of peace missions and humanitarian responses to international crises, the consolidation of peace through actions aimed at development, respect for human rights and greater participation of women in actions to promote international peace and security.

The Security Council is made up of 15 countries and within the organizational structure of the UN is responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

This is the 11th time that the country occupies a position in the entity. According to Itamaraty, Brazil currently participates in seven of the 12 operations carried out by the council.