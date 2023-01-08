“I am following with concern what is happening in Brazil. Any act of violence against democratic institutions must be condemned with great firmness. Electoral results must always be respected”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani wrote it on twitter, commenting on the assault on institutions in Brasilia by supporters of Jair Bolsonaro.

“With Lula, with the Brazilian people with democracy,” tweeted the secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta.

“The attack on the institutions by Bolsonaro’s supporters is very serious: those who really believe in democracy cannot remain silent. Solidarity and maximum closeness to President Lula, to the Brazilian people”, the message of the M5S leader Giuseppe Conte.