The Brazilian national team took the lead after seven minutes when Rafinha’s low cross pass reached Vinicius Junior, who played it with great skill over the goalkeeper and three defenders to enter the net.

After another five minutes, the score became 2-0 with a goal by Neymar from a penalty kick, and Richarlison added a wonderful third goal after an amazing game with Marquinhos and Thiago Silva that made the fans of Brazil Cheerful dancing and impressing neutral fans everywhere.

Lucas Paqueta scored the fourth goal in the 36th minute and played for the national team BrazilThe five-time World Cup winner played in spectacular second-half fashion and the brilliance of Korean goalkeeper Kim Seong-gyu denied him more goals, after he turned his attention to Friday’s quarter-final clash with Croatia.

The Koreans put in a great effort and played bravely in an attempt to minimize the damage, and their attacking efforts were rewarded when Baek Seung-ho scored a stunning goal with a long-range shot past goalkeeper Alisson with 13 minutes remaining.