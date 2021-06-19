By Maria Carolina Marcello

BRASÍLIA (Reuters) – Brazil registered 2,301 new deaths this Saturday as a result of Covid-19, which brings the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 500,800, according to the Ministry of Health.

The acceleration of the pandemic in Brazil, which maintains the country as the second in the world with the highest number of fatal victims of Covid after only the United States, occurs as winter begins, a time of increased incidence of respiratory infections, and amid fears about new strains.

At the same time, the first effects of vaccination on the overall disease trajectory are not expected before September and, more likely, only in the last quarter of the year.

Also counted this Saturday, according to the folder, 82,288 new cases of coronavirus, with the total number of infections in the country advancing to 17,883,750, the third highest count in the world, behind only the USA and India.

Brazilian state most affected by Covid-19 in absolute numbers, São Paulo this Saturday reached the marks of 3,573,210 cases and 121,960 deaths.

Minas Gerais is the second state with the highest number of registered coronavirus infections, with 1,733,181 cases, but Rio de Janeiro is the second with the most recorded deaths, with 54,142 deaths.

The federal government also reports 16,183,849 people recovered from Covid-19 and 1,199,101 patients in follow-up.

