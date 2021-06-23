Brazil surpassed India in the daily average of deaths by covid-19 last Sunday (20.Jun.2021). According to website data Our World In Data, on that day, the Brazilian moving average was 2,060, while the Indian moving average was 1,975.

The Asian country started to lead the ranking on April 26, after surpassing Brazil, which has been at the top since March 9 – the date on which it surpassed the United States. The North American country began to register a considerable drop in victims when it went ahead with vaccination. For comparison, on the same Sunday, the moving average of deaths in the United States was 281.

According to Domingos Alves, data scientist and professor at the Faculty of Medicine at USP (University of São Paulo) in Ribeirão Preto, the actions of the Brazilian and Indian governments in the face of the pandemic are similar.

“The Brazilian epidemic, I will extrapolate this to India as well, is closely linked to the measures that are taken, not to contain the spread of the virus, but against an economic analysis of the situation. There is no public health analysis of the pandemic. Most Brazilian states have a policy of expanding beds, not containing the virus“, he spoke.

The WHO (World Health Organization) considers the situation controlled when the indicators of epidemiological interest —which are the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations each day— begin to fall in a sustained manner. The number needs to drop around 50% of what was previously practiced and keep falling for 3 weeks.

Currently, Brazil registers 23% of the daily deaths by covid-19 in the world. Experts warn of the risk of worsening the pandemic in the country.

VARIANTS

Brazil and India were widely affected by mutations in Sars-CoV-2.

In India, the Delta variant is predominant. Doctors across the country have noted increased hearing loss, serious gastric disorders, black fungus and blood clots in Delta-infected patients. This suggests that the strain is more infectious and more severe.

Brazil, on the other hand, not only has the Manaus strain, known as the Gamma variant, but it has become a laboratory for new virus mutations. One study made in Feira de Santana (BA) shows that the range spreads very quickly. The strain, according to the researchers, is up to 2.4 times more transmissible than others.

continue reading