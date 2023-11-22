Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 22/11/2023 – 23:59

Brazil surpassed the 200 medal mark in the current edition of the Parapan American Games, which are being held in Santiago (Chile). With the 46 achievements (25 gold, 10 silver and 11 bronze) achieved this Wednesday (22) the Brazilian team reached a total of 201 (92 gold, 55 silver and 54 bronze).

With this, Brazil remains at the top of the medal table of the mega sporting event, followed by the United States, which has 88 medals (29 gold, 30 silver and 29 bronze), and Colombia, with 92 podiums (26 gold, 38 silver and 28 bronzes).

Achievements in athletics

One of the disciplines that contributed most to the Brazilian team’s incredible journey was athletics, with a total of 13 medals (four gold, five silver and four bronze).

One of the golden medals came from two-time Paralympic champion and three-time world champion Alessandro da Silva, in the F11 men’s discus throw event (blind athletes) with a mark of 44.95 meters. The 39-year-old from São Paulo made his debut in the current edition of the Parapan-Americano, as he is still competing in the shot put event: “I came to do my best and I did it with the medal. Now it’s time to go in search of the third championship in the shot put at the Parapan American Games and, next year, in search of the fourth [mundial] in discus throwing.”

In the long jump of the T11 and T12 classes (blind and low vision), Brazil secured a double with Lorena Spoladore from Paraná (gold) and Alice de Oliveira (silver) from Rio. Another double was achieved with Wallace Santos (gold) from Rio de Janeiro and Sandro Varelo (bronze) from Pernambuco in the shot put of the F55 class (athletes who compete sitting down). The third double podium was achieved in the javelin throw of the F54 class (wheelchair users), with Poliana de Sousa from Minas Gerais (silver) and Beth Gomes from São Paulo (bronze).

Caio Vinicius Pereira, from São Paulo, won the gold medal in the shot put in class F12 (low vision). With a mark of 14.50 meters he also broke the Parapan-American record for the race.

Brazil also secured silver medals with Fernanda Yara from Pará, in the 400 meters of class T47 (upper limb disability), with Marcos Vinícius de Oliveira from Espírito Santo, in the 400 meters of class T12 (low vision), and with Bahia’s Samira Brito, in the 200 meters of class T36 (cerebral palsy).

Finally, Cristian Ribera from Rondônia took bronze in the 800 meters in the T53/54 class (wheelchair users), while Julyana Silva from Rio de Janeiro came in third place in the discus throw in the F57 class (athletes who compete sitting down).

Diamonds in bocce

On the first day of bocce medal disputes, Brazil won five: four gold and one bronze. Andreza Vitória from Pernambuco won in the BC1 category (which has the option of an assistant), while Maciel Santos from Ceará was the best in BC2 (which does not have an assistant). In the BC3 category (athletes who have the help of a walker), Mateus Carvalho won in the men’s category and Evelyn de Oliveira won gold in the women’s category. José Carlos Chagas from São Paulo took the bronze medal in the BC1 class after beating Omar Hayward, from Bermuda, 4-3.