Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.- A minister of the Supreme Federal Court of Brazilauthorized the inclusion of former President Jair Bolsonaro, in his investigation to determine who incited the riots on January 8 in the capital, as part of a series of measures adopted to hold those involved accountable.

According to the text of the ruling, the minister Alexandre deMoraes, granted the request for Attorney Generalwhich mentioned a video that Bolsonaro posted on Facebook two days after the revolt. The video claimed that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva he did not get the job by majority vote, but rather was elected by the Ssupreme Federal Court and the Brazilian electoral authority.

Prosecutors from the newly formed group to combat anti-democratic acts alleged hours before that, although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riots, its content was sufficient to warrant investigating his conduct before the riots. The former president deleted it the morning after he posted it.

except that, Bolsonaro he has refrained from commenting on the election since his defeat on October 30. During the run-up to the election, he repeatedly raised doubts about the reliability of the country’s electronic voting system and subsequently filed a petition to annul millions of votes cast on those machines. He never acknowledged having lost in the elections.

Bolsonaro has been living in a suburb of Orlando, Floridasince he left Brazil at the end of December and did not attend the inauguration of his leftist successor on January 1. Some US legislators have asked the president Joe Biden to cancel your visa.

Following the judge’s decision late on Friday, Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Frederick Wassefsaid in a statement that the former president “vehemently repudiates the acts of vandalism and destruction” on January 8, but blamed alleged “infiltrators” in the protest, something that his far-right supporters have also affirmed.

The statement added that Bolsonaro “never had any relationship or participation with these spontaneous social movements.”

Brazilian authorities are investigating who allowed radical Bolsonaro supporters to break into the Supreme Federal CourtCongress and the presidential palace in an attempt to overturn the October election results.

Until now much of the attention has focused on Anderson Torresformer Minister of Justice of Bolsonarowho was arrested this Saturday, January 14, in Brasilia in connection with the violent attack on the capital on January 8, for which the ex-right-wing president is also under the magnifying glass of the prosecutor’s office, reported the Federal police.

Anderson Torres, former Minister of Justice, was acting as Secretary of Security in the capital when thousands of Bolsonaro sympathizers devastated the headquarters of public powers in Brasilia.