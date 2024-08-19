It happens in the blink of an eye. You pull out your phone, which was well protected in your fanny pack, stretch out your arms to take a quick photo in the middle of the carnival crowd and boom! Someone jumps and snatches it from you and disappears with your phone into the crowd. It also happens while you’re talking from the car. At a traffic light, the biker next to you suddenly elbows the window, grabs the phone and disappears with it. Or on a quiet street while you’re looking for how long it will take for your Uber to arrive. A guy on a bike suddenly appears and snatches it from your hand while, stupefied, you watch him drive away, dangerously dodging pedestrians and cars. The classic theft, without violence, is also the order of the day in the epidemic of cell phone theft in Brazil. One in ten Brazilians has had their identity stolen in the past year, according to a survey commissioned by the NGO Forum Brasileiro de Segurança Pública from Datafolha and published on Tuesday.

That means 1,680 mobile phones stolen every hour. The phenomenon has reached such a magnitude that Brazil is the first country where Google has implemented what is known here as thief modewhich locks the screen of your Android if the artificial intelligence detects that it has been abruptly snatched from your hand. It is still in the testing phase. Another symptom of the concern that the issue generates is that the Lula government recently gave birth to the app Cellular Insurance to block the device and the bank’s apps immediately and minimize damage to the victim (reduce the incentive for criminals). Each affected person loses an average of 1,500 reais (275 dollars, slightly more than the minimum wage) in addition to the smartphone.

It is a national phenomenon, but it is more pronounced in cities with more than half a million inhabitants, according to the survey, which interviewed 2,500 people. Although users do not understand it, even devices with facial recognition are being bypassed.

Skilled cell phone thieves are often part of a criminal production chain, the last link. Because the target is not the device itself but its applications, contacts and passwords, which become a door that opens wide for the criminal to exponentially increase their profits from cybercrime, which has also skyrocketed. One in ten Brazilians has fallen for cybercrime or scams at least once in the last year, according to the survey.

The Brazilian Forum for Public Security estimates that the economic loss (including criminal profits) amounted to some 34 billion dollars last year. The NGO calculates that this is more money than the sum of what the central government, the states and the municipalities spend on public security each year. Insecurity is the hottest issue ahead of the upcoming municipal elections. Gangs of pickpockets hunting for mobile phones are omnipresent in the large crowds that Brazilians are so fond of, whether it’s free Madonna in Copacabana or Carnival in the streets of any big city. The networks and the media are then filled with detailed instructions to minimize risks.

It is no longer just about emptying the victim’s accounts or buying on credit, there are criminals who take advantage of the situation to request instant loans in their name. They create accounts expressly or rent theirs to front men until the money trail is lost. The First Capital Command (PCC), a brotherhood of criminals that is the most powerful group in organized crime, has come to have an entire structure of safe houses with hackers in downtown São Paulo. As the president of the aforementioned OBG specializing in public security, Renato Sergio de Lima, recently explained, criminal groups are migrating from physical to virtual crime because it is better business, more lucrative and less risky: “The cost-benefit ratio of virtual crimes is much higher than car theft, bank robbery or the theft of truckloads.” Drug trafficking is another story, but as disputes between gangs over territory decrease, so do murders, as has happened in the last five years.

One of the most common cybercrimes, in Brazil and the rest of the world, involves impersonating another person. And for criminals, every opportunity is good, whether it is absolute happiness or the worst of misfortunes. The reaction capacity and sophistication of Brazilian scammers is remarkable. Two examples from the last few days. Gymnast Rebeca Andrade, who won four medals and was crowned queen of the Brazilian Olympic team in Paris, published an alert on Instagram one morning between events to warn that a false relative had contacted acquaintances to ask them for money to organize the celebration of the triumphs. “Please, do not send money to anyone. It is four in the morning here,” the athlete said goodbye before going back to sleep.

Days later, new alarm for the family fraud: : The prosecution neutralized 30 profiles that pretended to be relatives of those who died in a plane crash in the interior of São Paulo to ask for money under the pretext of paying for the funeral. All false.

Welcome to cyber fraud paradise. The methods are varied: fake utility bills, bargain-priced purchases on the Internet that never arrive, cloned cell phones to defraud third parties, credit card fraud, rigged dataphones… the one where you type in the password to pay 50 reais, and you are authorizing 5,000 reais. This country is fertile ground because Brazilians, especially but not only in the big cities, have always enthusiastically embraced the digitalization of the economy and any innovation. And the pandemic, as in other corners of the planet, gave it the final push. Bring cash Change is becoming less frequent, as homeless people well know, accepting instant payments with the Pix system that has revolutionized Brazilian commerce.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.