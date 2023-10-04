Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/10/2023 – 23:57

The men’s team was defeated by 3 sets to 1 (21/25, 25/19, 25/19 and 28/26) by Germany, on Tuesday night (3) at Maracanãzinho, in the third round of the Pre- Olympic men’s volleyball.

With the setback, the team led by coach Renan Dal Zotto is in fourth place in Group A, behind the Germans, who lead the group alongside Italy, and third-placed Cuba.

“It was a tense game, like what happens in Olympic qualifiers. Germany made very few mistakes after the second set and forced their serve a lot. Let’s organize ourselves, gather forces and gather energy to go into tomorrow’s match with everything”, declared Renan Dal Zotto, already planning Brazil’s next challenge, starting at 8:30 pm (Brasília time) next Wednesday (4) against Ukraine.

Brazil and Germany are in Group A of the men’s volleyball Pre-Olympic alongside Qatar, the Czech Republic, Ukraine, Cuba, Iran and Italy. The eight teams will play against all their seeded opponents in a single opportunity. The first two placed will guarantee a place in Paris 2024.

Group B, which will also distribute two Olympic places, has Serbia, Turkey, the United States, Egypt, Finland, Slovenia, Turkey and Japan. Finally, Group C, which offers two more tickets to Paris, will have the Netherlands, Canada, Poland, Belgium, Bulgaria, Argentina, Mexico and China.