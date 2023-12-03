The women’s handball team suffered its first defeat in the World Cup, this Sunday (3) against Spain. In a match played in Frederikshavn (Denmark), Brazil was beaten 27 to 25 in its last match in Group G of the competition. With this result, the team led by coach Cristiano Rocha advances to the Main Round as second in the group.

Even with the setback, Brazil had the highlight of the match, point guard Ana Paula, who was the top scorer of the match with eight goals and was chosen as the MVP (most valuable player) of the game.

Now, in the Main Round, the top three in Group G (Spain, Brazil and Ukraine) face the top three in Group H, which includes Argentina, Congo, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic.



