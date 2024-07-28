Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/28/2024 – 14:56

Two goals in second-half injury time turned a heroic triumph into a painful defeat for the Brazilian women’s soccer team against Japan this Sunday (28), at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris. The Japanese victory by 2 to 1 leaves both teams with three points in group C, leaving the qualification for the quarterfinals for the final round, next Wednesday (31). In today’s game, Jheniffer opened the scoring for Brazil and Kumagai and Tanikawa turned the score around.

Brazil’s last match in the first phase is on Wednesday (31), against the current world champions. Spain will be the opponent in Bordeaux, at noon (Brasília time). Japan and Nigeria face each other at the same time in Nantes.

As the top two from each group qualify, in addition to the two best third-placed teams overall, a draw against Spain will guarantee Brazil a place in the quarter-finals.

End of the game. A #Women’sSelection is beaten 2-1 by Japan in the second game of the Olympic group stage. Our next match will be on Wednesday, against Spain. LET’S GO FOR QUALIFICATION! pic.twitter.com/WBWjQEDANk — Women’s National Football Team (@SelecaoFeminina) July 28, 2024

The team entered the field with six changes compared to the starting eleven from the debut against Nigeria. With so many changes made by coach Arthur Elias, Brazil had difficulty getting past the Japanese marking and also suffered from the fast game of their opponents.

In the 18th minute, Japan had their first big chance, when Tanaka received a free kick inside the area and shot wide.

Later, Lorena made a good save from a deflection by Hasegawa. In the final stretch of the first half, Japan’s first penalty kick of the match came. In injury time, the ball hit Rafaelle’s arm. Tanaka took a weak shot into the left corner and Lorena saved it.

Two athletes who came onto the field after the break combined to score Brazil’s goal 11 minutes into the second half. After receiving a masterful pass from Marta, Ludmila advanced and subtly passed the ball to Jheniffer. The forward adjusted her body and shot with her right foot into the left corner of goalkeeper Yamashita’s goal. Brazil 1-0.

WHAT A PLAY! WHAT A GOAL! BRAZIL IS IN THE LEAD! https://t.co/90FeBHddl1 — Women’s National Football Team (@SelecaoFeminina) July 28, 2024

With more confidence after the goal, Brazil was able to breathe but soon suffered again from Japanese pressure. Lorena made a great save on a strong shot from Tanaka.

However, all the suffering was saved for the end. In the 46th minute, after a VAR review, a second penalty was awarded to Japan after a handball by a Brazilian player. This time, Yasmim ended up touching the ball with her supporting arm after making a sliding tackle on her opponent.

Kumagai took the ball past Lorena and scored. A few minutes after the equalizer, the team suffered another hard blow. A mistake in the ball release was taken advantage of by Tanikawa, who saw Lorena ahead and shot first time, lobbing the goalkeeper and scoring a beautiful goal in the 51st minute.