Police and members of the customs offices of a dozen countries began this Tuesday in Manausthe capital of the state of Amazonas, a cempowerment to prevent illegal timber trade from Brazil.

Until Friday, representatives from Colombia, Spain, the United States, France, the Netherlands, Panama, Paraguay, Portugal, Russia and Venezuela will learn about document identification techniques and species and will carry out inspection practices in the Brazilian jungle.

The objective of the course, led by the Federal Police of the South American giant, is to strengthen control actions in Brazilian and foreign ports for the inspection of wood from the South American giant.

The idea is that the authorities of these countries know closely the details of the wood that is legally exported from Brazil to those and other nations, to avoid the illegal commercialization of the product and help stop the deforestation of the jungle.

The illegal felling of trees in the Brazilian Amazon is one of the main causes of the growing deforestation in the jungle, also devastated by illegal mining and fires.

According to official sources consulted by EFE, 99% of the wood sold by Brazil is illegally extracted from the Amazon, a problem caused by the corruption that exists in public entities and the lack of controls by the responsible authorities.

With more than 13,000 square kilometers of devastated native vegetationdeforestation in the largest tropical forest on the planet in 2021 was the highest in the last 15 years.

The devastation of the jungle, which has had the highest rates during the government of President Jair Bolsonaro —who came to power on January 1, 2019—, is a fact that environmental associations attribute to the far-right leader’s unwillingness to combat this crime.

According to a recent report by the Climate Observatory, a network that brings together more than 70 organizations including Greenpeace and WWF, despite having more than 219 million reais (41 million dollars) to combat environmental crimes last year, The Bolsonaro Administration only used 41% of the resources, while in previous governments it was customary to liquidate between 86% and 92% of the money destined for controls.

