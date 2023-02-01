With a brace, the striker Victor Roque led Brazil to victory 3-1 over ante

Ecuador on Tuesday on the first date of the final hexagonal of the South American Sub-20 from Colombia.

The Athletico Paranaense attacker, author of five goals in the tournament, was the figure of the favorite team for the title at the El Campín stadium in Bogotá. His applauded performance began in the 14th minute.

brazilian crash

Launched at speed against the Ecuadorian defense, he reached the edge of the area, Ecuadorian midfielder Denil Castillo stole the ball, but Roque fought and recovered it. He then fired and scored the first.

In minute 28, the Brazilian Marlon made a shy filtered pass; Ecuadorian central defender Garis Mina fell to the ground but let the ball pass and Roque took the opportunity to score the double, his second in the competition.

Always fast and combative, the 17-year-old striker is one of the sensations of the tournament, which as of this Monday moved to Bogotá, the venue for the final hexagonal.

Ecuador, on the other hand, had to fight until the last minute to reach this point in the competition. Before the Canarinha, those led by Jimmy Bran only came through clearly in the final part of the match, against an inspired goalkeeper Mycael Pontes.

In minute 76 Sebastián González discounted thanks to a rebound, after a great save by Pontes. Four minutes later, Andrey scored the third of

Brazil, changing the course with his foot to a ball that came from a free kick.

Brazil, undefeated with four wins and a draw in five games, is a strong candidate to win one of the four spots for the Indonesian World Cup-2023 awarded by the South American tournament. Earlier, Venezuela drew 1-1 with Paraguay. The first date was completed with the duel of Colombia against Uruguay later.

AFP

