Edson Rossi – Editora 3i 11/12/2023 – 23:22

By Edson Rossi

On Tuesday (5), the worst news of the year for the Brazilian economy was released: the Pisa 2022. The assessment has been conducted since 2000 by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and brings together 15-year-old students (equivalent to high school entrants) from countries around the world. In the tests (divided into the fields of Science, Reading and Mathematics), carried out last year and whose results have now been released, Brazil is embarrassed. Worse. It has not left the same degrading positions since Pisa was held. Officially, the government shares responsibility with states and municipalities – our federal educational structure appears to not be working at all. O Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, stated that “no action to improve the quality of education will happen without the participation, contribution and commitment of states and municipalities”. And without a leap in education, we cannot speak of an economically viable and sustainable nation.

IBGE

Poverty falls, but it is huge

You know that little story about looking at the glass as half full or half empty? It is destroyed in some situations. The percentage of people in poverty (income of up to R$637 per month) in Brazil fell from 36.7% in 2021 to 31.6% in 2022. There were 78 million in 2021 and the number went to 67.8 million. Already in extreme poverty (up to R$200 per month) there were 19.2 million two years ago and the number fell to 12.7 million. Percentage, from 9% to 5.9%. These are significant and welcome drops, but in absolute numbers we are talking about at least 64 million Brazilians in extreme poverty and poverty. In other words, the largest country in South America is Brazil. The second is the number of poor Brazilians. In this analysis, IBGE considered the World Bank parameters of US$2.15/day for extreme poverty and US$6.85/day for poverty. The data is in the Synthesis of Social Indicators 2023 and was released on Wednesday (6) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

WHERE IS THE CRAZY?

Javier Milei appoints president of the Argentine BC

In yet another example that seemed to bark more than bite, the new Argentine president, Javier Milei, announced on Tuesday (5) the new president of the country's Central Bank, Santiago Bausili. The promise to implode the institution thus appears to have distanced itself from reality. Bausili was a fellow student at the new Economy Minister, Luis Caputo, at Cardenal Newman, one of the most exclusive schools in Buenos Aires, which also welcomed former president Mauricio Macri as a student – ​​and he had both Caputo and Bausili in his government (2015-2019). After saying goodbye to public management, in 2020, the future iron duo of the economy under Milei created the consultancy Anker Latin America with other partners.

LATIN CRISIS

Maduro wants part of Guyana

That's why the president Lula I didn't expect it. Focused on being the promoter of peace between Russia and Ukraine or trying to play a missionary role in the Israel-Hamas crisis, he will now have an international problem to call your own. This is because Venezuela intends to annex part of Guyana (the oil-rich part, by the way) to its territory. Well, not Venezuela. The person who wants this is your president, Nicolás Maduro. On Sunday (3), a plebiscite on the topic was held. Half of the Venezuelans showed up – according to official figures, as the opposition says it was much less – which was considered a fiasco. Not satisfied, Maduro appeared on Tuesday (5) in a photo with a new map with part of Guyana under Venezuelan limits. It's yours, Lula.

“After so many decades of procrastination, [a reforma tributária] should be completed soon.”

Arthur Lira president of the Chamber, on Wednesday (6) at COP28, in Dubai

USA

Soft Landing view

All that the Fed, the American monetary authority, wants is to make the so-called soft landing of the economy, which means taming inflation without forcing a recession. And after a new crop of data on the job market, experts say that is exactly what is happening. Job openings fell to 8.7 million in October (down 617 thousand in one month), the lowest level since March 2021, the US Department of Labor said on Tuesday (5). Removing this pressure will be decisive in controlling inflation, the highest rate in four decades. The next meeting of the Fomc, the US monetary policy committee, will take place between Tuesday and Wednesday (12th and 13th).

ECONOMY

GDP: step by step growth

For the third quarter in a row, Brazilian GDP grew. According to IBGE, the increase was 0.1% in the third quarter of the year compared to the second quarter. The data was released on Tuesday (5). Thus, it was the third sequence of increases, as there was an increase of 1% in the April-June period over January-March and 1.4% in the first quarter over the fourth quarter of last year. Between January and September, the accumulated figure shows an increase of 3.2%, compared to the same period last year. Among the large sectors, Industry and Services advanced 0.6% each – the Services sector represents around 67% of the Brazilian economy. The negative side came from Agribusiness, which fell 3.3%, but it is not scary. According to IBGE's National Accounts coordinator, Rebeca Palis, the third quarter's performance was expected. “There is a comparison of a quarter in which there is a large weight of soybeans with another in which it weighs almost nothing. Therefore, this drop was expected, but it has been a good year for the activity, which is accumulating an increase of 18.1% until the third quarter,” she said.