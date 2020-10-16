Brazil | State corona supports were found between the senator’s buttocks in Brazil

The Supreme Court ousted President Bolsonaro’s ally Chico Rodrigues from the upper house of parliament for a fixed term.

Brazilian the Supreme Court dismissed a Thursday afternoon local time senator Chico Rodriquesin, 69, for a period of three months from the upper house of Parliament due to suspected corruption. Rodriques is suspected of embezzling corona subsidies granted to the state of Roraima, which he represents.

Police previously found one hundred thousand reals, or about 15,000 euros worth of cash, in a raid on Rodriques’ home in Roaima’s state capital, Boa Vista, in the Amazon region near the Venezuelan-Guyana border.

In addition, 30,000 reals (4,500 euros) were found in the senator’s panties or “between the buttocks”.

“Police filmed a video of the personal investigation conducted,” the Supreme Court judge Luís Roberto Barroso wrote in the explanatory memorandum to the decision, according to the news agency Reuters. “But in this case, given the way Senator Chico Rodrigues had hidden the money quite deeply in his underwear, I won’t attach footage to this report to avoid major disgrace.”

“The absurdity of the situation is indicated by the fact that some of the money was stained with feces,” the Conservative magazine, which first reported on the case. Revista Crusoé described.

Rodrigues has been involved in Brazilian politics for three decades. Prior to his role as senator, he served as, among other things, the governor and representative of his state in the lower house of parliament.

In the Senate, he has served as vice chairman of the presidential delegation. According to the Constitution, the President of Brazil has full right of initiative in a bicameral parliament.

Rodrigues confirmed that his home had been raided, but denied any abuse.

Populist presidents Jail Bolsonaro praised the police for their prompt action.

“There is no corruption in my administration and we will fight it, no matter who is to blame,” Bolsonaro declared to his supporters outside his official residence, according to news agencies.