Survey used the year 2016 as a reference and calculated 50.7 million tons of CO2 equivalent in the country

An unprecedented study by Embrapa Florestas began to measure carbon accumulation data in PFM (Forest Wood Products), such as sawn wood, wood panels and paper and cardboard, as well as waste discarded from these materials. The 1st survey was carried out in 2020, using the year 2016 as a reference, and accounted for 50.7 million tons of CO two equivalent in the country. The number obtained, despite still being considered small when compared to other countries, represents 3.5% of total GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions, and is deducted from the final gross emissions account –which can be either increasingly strategic for Brazil.

These data were included in the National GHG Inventory, sent to the UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change). The report, published every 5 years, presents an overview of the country’s implementation of the Climate Convention and has as one of its main components the revision and updating of the National Inventory of Anthropogenic Emissions and Removals of Uncontrolled Greenhouse Gases for the Montreal Protocol.

Luiz Marcelo Rossia researcher at Embrapa Florestas and responsible for coordinating the report on the removal of PFM, says that the methodology of the IPCC-2006 (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) established models, calculations and reference data, such as, for example, the density of each wood considered and the carbon content of the products.

“Wood is composed of carbon at around 50%, so all PMF, such as a piece of furniture, a book, a board contains carbon that was removed from the atmosphere by the trees. In this way, the carbon remains stored in the product until it starts decomposition and consequent CO emission. two after use. Thus, the production and use of PMF is a way to increase CO removal. two of the atmosphere contributing to the reduction of the effects of climate change”, says Rossi. The contribution of forest products to CO removal two represents about 13% of the sector’s gross emissions LULUCF (Land Use, Land Use Change and Forestry).

ACCOUNTED PRODUCTS

Raw timber production data are obtained from the FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Agency) statistical database and used in the calculations of the carbon of forest products. The database has information since 1961, with periodic updates.

“To calculate the carbon estimates, annual wood production and losses are considered, in addition to the disposal of products in use and the rate of wood decomposition, which emits CO2. two into the atmosphere, thus obtaining the carbon balance of these products each year”says the researcher.

For the final estimate of the carbon stock of wood forest products, the production of logs intended for various industrial processes, except firewood and charcoal, is considered, since, according to the IPCC methodology, these categories generate immediate carbon emissions.

“The round wood produced by the plantations is transformed into 3 main types of industrial products: production of paper and cardboard, panels, sheets and laminates and sawn wood”, declares Rossi. The products are accounted for up to this processing stage, although the wood goes through other transformation processes, such as, for example, panels that become furniture, paper for making books and sawn wood for building houses.

LOSSES AND CALCULATIONS

After being harvested, the logs generate residues, which are discarded and, therefore, are not considered in the stored carbon account, such as, for example, branches, tips, roots and bark, in addition to losses in the industrial processing of wood.

For the calculation of carbon in products, according to the IPCC methodology, the half-life of each product is considered, being 2 years for paper and cardboard products and 30 years for solid wood (sawn) and wood panels. The half-life measure means that at the end of that time, the product will have only half the carbon it had at the time of manufacture or removal from the forest. For each year that elapses of these products, the natural loss of carbon emitted by decomposition is also accounted for. And all these products are added to the bill: the new ones, the existing ones and the discarded ones that decompose in landfills and dumps, or that are reused/recycled.

According to the IPCC methodological guide, carbon estimates in forest products can be made using 3 different approaches (stock change, atmospheric flow and production), with each country deciding which is the most appropriate to prepare its emissions inventory. This is because each one of them is influenced by the characteristics of production, consumption, export and import of forest products. The approach used by Brazil to estimate the contribution of forest timber products is that of atmospheric flow, which favors large countries that produce and export timber products.

ACCUMULATION AND ISSUANCE

The graph above shows the contribution of timber forest products to the Afolu (English acronym for Agriculture, Forestry and Land Use). CO removal two , promoted by the PFMs, has increased a lot over the years. From 1990 to 2016 the annual removal ranged from -11 million to -50 million tons, according to the atmospheric flow approach. The negative value portrays precisely that there was removal of carbon from the atmosphere by these products.

The increase in the number of wood forest products, in addition to being strategic for the country in the final balance of emissions, is a factor that is linked to more sustainable policies that encourage the use of wood. “Wood is a renewable good, replacing other materials, especially in civil construction where it has a dual function: in addition to storing carbon in wooden structures, it also replaces steel and concrete, products with high CO emissions. two in production”says the researcher.

The use of wood in buildings is an ancient and very common practice today, being used for several decades by countries such as Canada, Germany, United States, Chile and Scandinavian countries, among others in colder regions. In Brazil (São Paulo and Paraná) there are also modern constructions made of wood, which use sustainable technology. Currently, the search for more sustainable materials with less environmental impact –which reduce waste emissions and water consumption– has become a global trend, which puts wood in greater evidence in the construction market.

Engineered wood undergoes industrial processes that optimize its performance for use in civil construction and has been used in the composition of buildings with dozens of floors, such as the 85-meter building located in Norway. There are countries, such as France, that have gone a step further by making it mandatory, from 2022, the use of natural materials, such as wood, in at least 50% of public buildings financed by the State. Its objective is to continue to improve the energy performance and comfort of buildings, while reducing the impact of greenhouse gas emissions throughout its production chain.

The technology embedded in engineered wood being used in current constructions brings innovation and minimizes the vulnerabilities of common wood. The current construction process offers wood materials with greater power, durability, safety and resistance to insects.

“In recent decades, we prioritized the use of bricks and cement in construction, which led to a decrease in the supply of wood from native forests. Culturally, wooden houses came to be seen as simpler or poorer houses. This trend begins to revert with advances in wooden architecture and the development of new constructive systems, with industrial parts”claims Erich SchaitzaChief General of Embrapa Florestas.

Schaitza declares that more and more the world is waking up to wood as a quality building material with lower emissions than other materials: “From now on, we will have to think about greenhouse gas balances in all our activities and build wooden houses in a sustainable way, which implies maintaining more productive forests and storing carbon in the structures of the houses. Studies like this one, which account for carbon in forest timber products, show the positive side of using wood.”it says.

With information from Embrapa.