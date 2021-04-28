Brazil began to produce this Wednesday the first national vaccine against the coronavirus, known as ButanVac. This was announced by Joao Doria, the governor of São Paulo, a state in which the variant originating in the Amazonian city of Manaus already represents 90% of the cases.

“Today’s novelty (Wednesday) is a significant news for Brazilian science and, why not, worldwide; São Paulo begins to produce the ButanVac vaccine, “said Doria at a press conference.

The intention of the São Paulo government is produce 18 million doses of the inoculant in the first fortnight of June.

With the ad they seek to anticipate to the necessary approval of the highest health authorities of Brazil.

The governor of São Paulo announced the start of manufacturing the first Brazilian vaccine against coronavirus.

Last Friday, the authorities asked the Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for permission to start phases 1 and 2 from human clinical trials.

However, Anvisa requested this Tuesday additional information on the formula to release the realization of what will be the first study of ButanVac in humans, since until now it has only been tested on animals.

“We expect a sense of urgency by Anvisa. We respect the times of science, but less bureaucracy and more sense of urgency are needed, “claimed the governor of São Paulo.

With the start of production, Doria promised to deliver 600,000 doses to the Brazilian Ministry of Health this Friday, although the application would only begin in the second half of 2021.

“The doses already in production at the Butantan Institute will be stored and supplied to the population after authorization from Anvisa, which should occur in the second half,” the entity said in a statement.

Dimas Tadeu Covas, director of the Butantan Institute, shows a box of the ButanVac vaccine. Reuters photo

How the ButanVac is made

The ButanVac technology uses the Newscatle disease virus genetically modified, developed by scientists at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York.

For the manufacture of the first batch of one million doses, a shipment of 520,000 eggs, which serve as input for the production of the drug.

This methodology has been used by the Butantan Institute for decades for the production of the flu vaccine.

As for human tests, it is estimated that they have an expected duration of almost 20 weeks. In phases 1 and 2 1,800 volunteers will participate, while in phase three it will be expanded to 9,000 people.

Butantan already produces the vaccine in Brazil Coronavac, from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac, the most used in the country.

Joao Doria receives a box of the Sinovac vaccine, which is also produced at the Butantan Institute. Reuters photo

Brazil also produces the Anglo-Swedish firm’s vaccine AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, but from the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FioCruz), a body linked to the federal government.

In addition, in the last hours the Brazilian regulatory body disallowed the importation of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, after indicating insufficient information.

The São Paulo authorities defend that, unlike all those cases, ButanVac will be the first fully Brazilian vaccine, since all manufacturing will be carried out in the country and without the need to import supplies.

The cases in Brazil and the Manaus strain in São Paulo

With 14,472,140 infections and 395,308 deaths from coronavirus, Brazil is the third country with the most infected in the world and the second with more deaths, behind the United States.

Vaccination with the CoronaVac product in Rio de Janeiro. Reuters photo

The announcement about the manufacture of the Brazilian vaccine in São Paulo comes at a time when the Manaus strain – known as P.1 – is the majority in the most populated and driving force in the country.

As reported by the regional government in a statement, an analysis of 1,439 genetic sequences of the new coronavirus identified “a prevalence of P.1 in Manaus in 90% of the samples “.

The study also shows an evolution of this variant in the first three months of the year: in January it represented 20% of the sequencing, in February 40% and in March 80%.

P.1 is considered by health authorities as a “variant of care” due to the possibility of greater transmissibility or severity of the infection.

