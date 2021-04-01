Brazil began April with 91,097 new cases of coronavirus and 3,769 deaths, after the daily record of deaths registered on Wednesday with exactly one hundred more deaths, according to official figures released by the Government.

However, the Ministry of Health rescued that between Wednesday and Thursday there was a slight decrease in the number of daily deaths (-2.58%) and an increase in the number of infected (+ 0.50%) compared to the previous 24 hours.

The data confirm that Brazil began the month with the highest level of the pandemic, and weekly daily average peaks that break fateful records, despite the gradual advances in vaccination and the most severe confinement measures decreed by governors and mayors. .

According to official figures, the South American “giant” closed March with more than 66,000 deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic, more than double that registered in February, amid the collapse in the health system and despite the measures to restrict non-essential activities, such as anticipating public holidays in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Since the first contagion, on February 26, and the first death, on March 12, both in São Paulo, the country totals 12,839,844 confirmed cases with a balance of 325,284 deaths.

With a population of almost 212 million inhabitants, 11,239,099 patients from the virus have been recovered, which represents 87.5% of the total number of infected.

Brazil increasingly close to 13 million cases since the start of the pandemic. AP Photo

Another 1,275,461 patients are under medical treatment in hospitals or in quarantine after having tested positive in clinical tests.

The data confirm Brazil as the second country in the world most affected by Covid behind the United States, by registering a mortality rate of 155 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants and an incidence of 6,110 infected people in the same proportion, according to the EFE agency.

The state of São Paulo, the most populous in the country with 46 million inhabitants and located in the Southeast region, remains the region with the most confirmed cases (2,496,416) and deaths (75,734).