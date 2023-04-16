According to Serasa Experian, there was a 24% drop compared to 2022; read tips on how to avoid scams

Brazilians were targets of 284,198 fraud attempts in January 2023, reported the Serasa Experian on Tuesday (11.Apr.2023). The record was 24.2% lower than that recorded in the same period of 2022, when there were 375,064 attempts.

The numbers were taken from Serasa Experian’s Fraud Attempts Indicator and disclosed in a press release. read the full (88 KB).

Here is the indicator series since January 2022:





Playback/Serasa Experian

“It is essential that consumers pay close attention to their personal data and companies must invest in authentication and fraud prevention solutions, in addition to raising awareness among their customers by disclosing secure information and guidelines”said the Director of Authentication Products and Fraud Prevention at Serasa Experian, Caio Rocha.

The population aged between 36 and 50 years was the hardest hit by fraud attempts. Here’s how it looks by age group:

up to 25 years: 31,000 attempts;

36 to 50 years: 103,984 attempts;

51 to 60 years: 40,335 attempts;

over 60 years: 31,780 attempts.

The survey also made cuts by the nature of the blows:

Banks and Cards: 133,970 attempts;

Services: 78,219 attempts;

Financial: 55,703 attempts;

Retail: 12,577 attempts;

Telephony: 3,729 attempts.

In the analysis by States, São Paulo led the ranking, with 87,564 attempts in the month of January. Rio de Janeiro (28,694) and Minas Gerais (25,860) come next. The Federation Unit with the lowest index was Roraima, with 489.

Here’s the ranking:



Playback/Serasa Experian

Specialists from Serasa Experian gave tips on how to avoid scams.

For natural persons:

ensure that your document, cell phone and cards are safe and with strong passwords to access applications;

be wary of offers of products and services, such as travel, with prices far below the market. At such times, it is common for cybercriminals to use well-known store names to try to break into your computer. They use e-mails, SMS and website replicas to try to get information and credit card data, passwords and personal information from the buyer;

Watch out for links and files shared in social networking message groups. They can be malicious and redirect to unsafe pages, which contaminate devices with viruses to function without the user noticing;

register your Pix keys only on official bank channels, such as banking apps, Internet Banking or agencies;

do not provide passwords or access codes outside the bank’s website or application;

do not make transfers to friends or relatives without confirming by phone or in person that it really is the person in question;

include your personal information and card details if you are sure it is a secure environment;

monitor your CPF frequently to ensure you haven’t fallen victim to any Pix fraud.

For businesses: