Endrick Felipe Moreira de SousaOr simply Endrickas he is popularly known, has not stopped being a topic of conversation since his signing to the Real Madrid.

Furthermore, at only 17 years old, he scored a goal for the national team. England in an international friendly and established himself as one of the greatest promises in football today.

A few months after wearing the shirt of the Real Madrid, The Brazilian is already thinking about his future as a player for one of the best clubs in the history of football. However, he does not leave behind his story and what he has experienced at his young age and tells it to his brother. Noah in a letter published by the portal The players tribune.

In the emotional letter, the player attests to how quickly things are happening in their lives due to his great performances on the field of play with the Palmeiras. However, he lets his brother know that everything was not always like this for his family, taking into account that his father also wanted to be a soccer player, but they ended up living in a home with many financial difficulties.

“Dad played to pay the electricity bill, or for a small bag of rice,” he mentions.

Furthermore, he fondly remembers what it was like to become a professional with the Palmeiras at 15 years old: “when I became a professional I had everything I wanted in life. “I bought Mom a house and got our two grandmothers out of Chaparral, a dangerous area.”

Endrick He shows that his motivation is family and how aware he is of the responsibility he has regarding his dream of being a footballer. “When you were a baby, we already had a very different life, and it will continue to change in the coming years”

Arriving at the “white house” was also a dream for Endrickwho from a very young age was interested in galactics, but more so, for Cristiano Ronaldo. “From him I learned that hard work is more important than talent. Someday I want to get to know him.”

In addition to this, he gave details of his first contact with the club in Madrid: “Florentino Pérez looked my dad in the eyes and told him 'Real Madrid will be the only club that will treat Endrick like a son', that meant a lot. for him”

He also talked about his first meeting with Luka modric, who mentioned the possibility of having the number 9 on the number; in addition to a meeting he had with Ronaldo Nazarioa moment that he remembers as “blurred, as if he were in a dream.”

Despite the moments that Endrick He tells his brother that they changed his life, the letter is a promise for the four-year-old.

“My goal is for you to be able to live the life you want, whatever it may be” and added: “All our lives, our family has pursued the dream of football, but now you can do whatever you want. “You can be a doctor, a lawyer or a tennis player.”

Finally, the Brazilian reminds his brother of the difficult moments of his family: “For these reasons I wanted to share with you the story of our family. Mother

eating two-day-old bread and dad sleeping under the stadium lockers. Always keep all that in your heart. I love you brother”

