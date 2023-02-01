Brazil, fakes death to show up at his fake funeral: “I wanted to see who would come”

The news is no joke. To be, however, what she concocted Baltazar Lemos60 years old director Of a funeral home in Brazilwho had the idea of ​​organizing a fake funeral – his – after being struck by the fact that he had organized a ceremony for one person where only two of them showed up.

Baltazar then set up his own ceremony Of goodbye at a chapel in Curitiba, Brazil on January 18, with details of the service announced on his social media page; and a video of the funeral shows a crowd Of people in tears. At least until a figure in a sweatshirt showed up from a back door and suddenly revealed himself to be Lemos: “Be happy, enjoy life,” he said at the end of his speech.

The plan, however, backfired, as the people flocked to mourn him they became furious for the “trick” he had played on him.

