Brazil will join forces with one of the most renowned applied research entities in Germany, the Fraunhofer Institute, in research into hydrogen low carbon. The partnership agreement was signed on Friday (June 21, 2024), in Berlin.

There is still no definition as to whether the partnership will create a center in a specific location or an integrated network, with different research hubs spread across Brazil.

The information was given by the deputy executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Rafael Dubeux, who was in the German capital to talk about energy transition and decarbonization with representatives from the German ministries of Economy and Climate Protection and Development Cooperation.

Germany has the goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2045. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the demand for green fuel gained new urgency, as the country’s energy matrix was, until then, very dependent on Russian gas.

