Document approved at the 53rd General Assembly calls on the country to cease human rights violations and respect the rule of law

Brazil signed this Friday (June 23, 2023) a resolution of the OAS (Organization of American States) criticizing the Nicaraguan regime. The document received the endorsement of the member countries of the entity during the closing of the 53rd General Assembly, held in Washington DC, in the United States.

In a statement, the OAS stated that the resolution asks Nicaragua to “stop human rights violations, release political prisoners and respect freedom of religion and freedom of expression, as well as the rule of law”. Here’s the full of the note (194 KB).

On the 5th (22.jun), the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said during an official trip to Italy that he intends to speak with the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, about the persecution of Catholics in the country. In March, the Vatican closed its Nicaraguan diplomatic headquarters.

In March, the Brazilian government remained silent during the meeting of the UN Human Rights Council (United Nations) which dealt with the situation of human rights in Nicaragua.

Experts from the organization have drawn up a joint representation, which was endorsed by 54 countries. The signatories agreed that the Nicaraguan government committed “serious and systematic violations” that can be considered “crimes against humanity”. Among them, torture, extrajudicial executions and arbitrary arrests.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, the government did not sign the joint UN declaration because the document brings “differences in language and approach” in relation to what Lula’s administration defends. He stated that Brazil expressed concern about the crimes committed by Ortega, but preferred to prioritize dialogue.

The document was based on data from a report made by the UN (here’s the full –316 KB–, in English). In it, Ortega and his deputy, Rosario Murillo, also first lady of Nicaragua, are accused of abuse of power, which would have triggered in episodes of “lethal violence” against the population itself.

Read more about it:

NICARAGUA AND LULA

Daniel Ortega has governed Nicaragua since 2007. He was re-elected on November 7, 2021 in an electoral process considered fraudulent by observers from the United States and the EU (European Union). That year, repression intensified in the country. Ortega had his main opponents arrested and ran for re-election against 5 unknown candidates – indicated as government collaborators.

In addition to the pre-candidates, dozens of other people were arrested, including politicians, businessmen, farmers, students and journalists opposed to the government.

According to Mechanism for Political Prisoners of Nicaragua, a human rights organization that investigates politically motivated arrests in the country, as of January 31, 2023, Nicaragua had 245 people imprisoned for ideological reasons. Here’s the report complete (674 KB, in Spanish).

At the end of November 2021, the PT deleted from its official website the note greeting the Nicaraguan elections that gave Ortega victory. President Lula and the Nicaraguan have been known for a long time.

Shortly before the note was excluded, Lula compared, in interview with the spanish newspaper the countryOrtega’s time in government to that of Angela Merkel, then chancellor of Germany, and Felipe González, former president of Spain.

Lula questioned: “Why can Angela Merkel stay in power for 16 years and Daniel Ortega not? Why can Felipe González stay in power for 14 years? What’s the logic?”. Questioned about the arrest of demonstrators opposing the Ortega government, Lula said he cannot “judging what happened” in Nicaragua.