Representatives ask to swear in Arévalo and his vice, Karin Herrera; Local Congress delayed ceremony

The vice president of Brazil, Geraldo Alckminsigned a joint declaration in support of the inauguration of the elected president, Bernardo Arevalo, and his deputy, Karin Herrera. The document, released this Sunday (14 January 2024), was released by the secretary general of OAS (Organization of American States), Luis Almagro.

Alckmin is in Guatemala to participate in the inauguration, which was delayed due to resistance from members of the local Congress.

The Brazilian vice-president declared in a note: “I have just participated, together with presidents, foreign ministers, representatives of Latin American and European countries and the secretary general of the OAS, Luis Almagro, in an event in support of the inauguration of Bernardo Arévalo as president of Guatemala, after holding a a fair, free and transparent election, monitored by international observers and reflecting the free expression of the will of the Guatemalan people.”

“Democracy has shown its strength in Guatemala, and respect for the results at the polls benefits our entire region,” said Alckmin.

Social Democrat Bernardo Arévalo was elected in the 2nd round with 58% of the votes against 37% for former first lady Sandra Torre in August 2023.

Read the full joint statement:

“Gathered in Guatemala City for the presidential inauguration, we call on the Congress of the Republic to fulfill its constitutional mandate to hand over power as required by the constitution, today, to the elected president, Bernardo Arévalo, and his vice-president. president, Karin Herrera.

“The Guatemalan people expressed their democratic will in fair, free and transparent elections, evaluated by the international community through electoral observation institutions. This will must be respected.

On behalf of all invited delegations represented at the level of heads of state and government, vice presidents, chancellors, high-level officials, secretary general of the Organization of American States, high representative of the European Union, Iberoamerican secretary general.

“Guatemala City, January 14, 2024.”