09/14/2024

Brazil has signed cooperation agreements on agriculture, agri-food, livestock and animal health with Japan, Portugal and Azerbaijan. The memorandums of understanding were signed by the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, during bilateral meetings with the ministers of the other countries, in parallel with the meetings of the G20 Brazil Agriculture working group.

The pact with Japan foresees the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the area of ​​agriculture. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the agreement aims to expand trade relations between the countries, the stable supply of grains from Brazil to Japan and the promotion of sustainable agri-food systems. “We have great opportunities in cooperation and production of food and renewable energy,” said Favaro in a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, Tetushi Sakamoto.

With Portugal, Brazil signed an agreement focused on agri-food products, focusing on regulating the safety and quality control of food products and on institutional and technical cooperation between the two countries. “This signature demonstrates the balance in relations and reciprocity between Brazil and Portugal, in addition to opening doors for new dialogues and partnerships. We have other sectors that we can also explore together,” Fávaro stated to the Portuguese Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, José Manuel Fernandes. During the meeting, Brazil requested Portugal’s support in sanitary and phytosanitary negotiations with the European Union.

The memorandum of understanding signed between Brazil and Azerbaijan is aimed at cooperation in livestock and animal health. The cooperation involves the development of livestock, animal health and raw materials; promotion of horticulture; and sustainable management of agribusiness and sustainable territory, in addition to areas such as genetics, processing and harvesting biotechnologies, improvement of agricultural machinery and pest and disease control, according to the Ministry of Agriculture. “We will advance in the implementation of these cooperations. This is a very opportune moment to establish new commercial opportunities that are beneficial and balanced for both countries,” Fávaro told the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Magnum Mammadov. Azerbaijan also discussed partnerships for climate change research with the Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation (Embrapa).