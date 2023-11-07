Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/11/2023 – 16:54

São Paulo, 7 – Brazil and India signed an agreement to facilitate the supply of soybean chain products to the Asian country. The memorandum, ratified by the Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries (Abiove) and the Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA, the vegetable oil association of India), was signed during an international seminar on perspectives for the sector held in New Delhi, reported Abiove in a note. Brazil is responsible for almost 40% of the soybean oil imported by India.

SEA is the largest organization dedicated to vegetable oil in the Asian country, with more than 700 members. “India is a very important market for Brazilian products and we see great potential to be strengthened,” said the president of Abiove, André Nassar, in the statement.

The agreement provides for cooperation with the supply and trade of grains, oil and soybean meal, in addition to other oilseeds, to increase the added value of the products, Abiove reported.

According to the entity, India is the largest importer of edible oils in the world, with around 15 to 16 million tons per year. Soybean oil is responsible for around 4 million tons of this amount, most of which comes from Latin America.

Between January and September, Brazil was the origin of 39.5% of the soybean oil purchased by India. Argentina is the main exporter to the Asian country, supplying around 50% of the imported volume.