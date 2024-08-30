Brazil Shuts Down X, Elon Musk Gets Angry. Judge Alexandre de Moraes of the Federal Supreme Court ordered the suspension of X throughout Brazil after the company failed to appoint a legal representative in the country. To enforce the decision, the judge ordered the summons of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and companies that provide Internet services in the country. “Freedom of speech is the foundation of democracy and a pseudo-unelected judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes,” Musk commented in a post.

The tycoon also addressed news that in Brazil anyone who uses a VPN to access X risks a fine of more than $8,000: “The oppressive regime in Brazil is so afraid of people learning the truth that they will bankrupt anyone who tries to do so. The attacks on free speech this year are unprecedented in the 21st century. It will happen in America too if Kamala and Walz come to power.” In Brazil, “they are silencing the main source of truth.”

The judge had asked the giant to present the name of X’s new legal representative within 24 hours. The company failed to meet the deadline. X had announced the closure of its Brazilian office on August 17 after Moraes ordered the arrest of the platform’s representative in the country if she did not comply with orders to close a series of accounts.