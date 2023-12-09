Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/12/2023 – 17:47

The director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Jarbas Barbosa, said this Saturday (9) that Brazil should recover, in the coming months, its measles elimination certificate. The statement was made during a seminar on vaccination at the National Academy of Medicine, in Rio de Janeiro.

“Brazil has already been without any new cases diagnosed for a year, which also allows us to have great hope that, in the coming months. the verification commission can recertify the country”, said Barbosa.

Brazil received a measles elimination certificate in 2016 from the World Health Organization (WHO), but ended up losing it in 2019, due to an outbreak of the disease.

The Americas were the first continent to receive a regional certificate of elimination of the disease, but outbreaks in both Brazil and Venezuela, which also lost the document in 2019, caused the regional certification to be suspended in 2018, according to Barbosa.

A PAHO commission recently verified that Venezuela has interrupted the transmission of the disease, with only Brazil missing for the continent to once again be considered a measles-free region.

Vaccination coverage

Measles can be prevented by immunizing the population. The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, who also participated in the seminar, stated that, since 2016, Brazil has faced the phenomenon of vaccine hesitancy, with disinformation campaigns that cause the population to stop seeking immunization and vaccination coverage to fall.

According to her, however, preliminary data from the Ministry of Health, which should be released in the coming days, show that vaccination coverage in the country increased again this year.

“We are clear that a lot of work needs to be done,” said Nísia. “We established a platform, Health with Science, as a government, inter-ministerial strategy, to provide information to the population and also identify criminal practices of misinformation and dissemination of false news.”

According to Jarbas Barbosa, the governments of different countries need to monitor, every day, and demystify rumors that arise against vaccines on social media.

“Misinformation is on social media practically every day, so an annual clarification campaign doesn’t have much of a role. What we have sought is to encourage countries to monitor social networks daily, to not leave any rumors, rumors or misinformation without an appropriate response, because this is like a snowball, which keeps growing. And, without a doubt, it will make people lose confidence in the vaccine,” he said.

For Barbosa, in addition to combating fake news, it is necessary to adopt other measures to expand the reach of vaccination, such as raising awareness among health professionals, monitoring vaccination coverage and expanding the offer in some places.

The director cites, for example, the difficulty of vaccinating children in violent areas of large cities. He highlights that it is necessary to extend opening hours at vaccination centers, so that it is easier for workers to take their children to be immunized. This way it is possible to avoid areas of low immunization.

“We need to identify [a cobertura vacinal] neighborhood by neighborhood and not work with the average coverage of a city. The average coverage of a city like Rio de Janeiro doesn’t tell us anything. The average may be adequate, but we have very low coverage in several areas. So, we need to have new systems analyze the data, identify the barriers [para a vacinação] and adopt strategies to overcome these barriers”.