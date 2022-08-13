Terms according to “rich people’s club” would have to be studied, says Lula’s adviser for international affairs

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Celso Amorim argues that one of the priorities of an eventual government Squid (PT) is the Mercosur bilateral agreement with the European Union.

Negotiations to join the OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development), accelerated under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), should be revised, but without ideological bias. According to him, this would serve to see if the terms are worth it for the country.

Amorim spoke by telephone with the Power 360 and made the reservation that it is not part of the program of the former PT president, of whom he was minister. He said he is an adviser, but he is not responsible for his government’s plan for the area.

“In the 1st week of government, I would send a letter [para a União Europeia] saying: ‘Look, we want to talk to move forward, but with reflection‘”, said. He advocated, for example, that technology exchanges be included in the terms of the agreement.

Regarding the OECD, he said that Brazil currently follows most of the rules. He questioned some of the entity’s definitions of government purchases, capital flows and patents. According to him, being part of the OECD is not a prerequisite for the country to receive more foreign investment.

“No other BRICS country is part of the OECD and it does not stop receiving capital, investments, for that reason. The OECD is a seal of quality, but Brazil already follows most of the rules“, said Amorim.

block trading

The former chancellor said that strengthening Mercosur, with the inclusion of Bolivia in the bloc, is a way of gaining muscle for international negotiations.

“We need to let Bolivia in soon [no Mercosul]. Only Congress is missing [brasileiro] support. Not so interested in Bolivia’s lithium? Bolivia will be an attraction too“, said.

On the agenda defended by the Bolsonaro government, of reducing Mercosur’s external tariff, he said that it could be revised. He says he is not clear on whether it would be a good option for Brazil.

“The thing that most attracts capital, besides a good economy, a skilled workforce, natural resources, is peace and stability. I don’t know if lower tariff benefits Brazil“.