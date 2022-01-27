The Brazilian team plays today against Ecuador a qualifying match for the World Cup in the middle of the national team break. Real Madrid and other teams have asked the Canarinha team to release the most important soccer players ahead of time, because given how tight the schedule is, it is very likely that if the South American FIFA dates are met, most of the players summoned with the national teams of these countries, do not arrive on time for the matches of their respective clubs, when the competition resumes.
The case of Real Madrid is very paradigmatic, since it has the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match on February 3, and it could not have players like Militao, Vinicius, Casemiro and Valverde. That is why I think that Brazil, above all, should make a gesture, since in qualifying for the World Cup they are first with a wide advantage over the rest and it would not be a great loss for them to allow the players who play in Europe , come back earlier to get ready with their respective clubs.
Brazil has already communicated that it will not allow its players to leave before the concentration with the national team, which is understandable and clearly legitimate, but if we really want national team football to coexist with club football, they are the same organizations those who would have to have some empathy and have some gesture such as allowing their players to leave the national team early and return to their clubs. Otherwise, there may be a conflict and decisions have to be made where football loses.
