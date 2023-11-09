Brazilian Academy of Sciences launches this Thursday (9.nov) report on artificial intelligence in Brazil

ABC (Brazilian Academy of Sciences) says that the future of Brazilian society will be shaped by the choices that the government and the population make in relation to AI (artificial intelligence). According to the report “Recommendations for the advancement of artificial intelligence in Brazil”, produced by ABC and released this Thursday (November 9, 2023), the country could experience a technological decline with unprecedented impacts if there are no investments in the area.

The organization states that the gap between the countries at the forefront of investments in technology and the others is growing at exponential levels. “It is imperative that Brazil establishes public policies and investments to reverse this trend without delay”, reads the report.

The document is, according to the organization, the first with recommendations on the topic in Brazil. The text provides a diagnosis of the national situation in relation to AI, potential uses and applications in different areas, ethical and social risks and how the country can advance in the use of technology in the coming years.

According to ABC, “if inertia persists [de investimentos no setor]the negative impact will be felt in the short term on education, other social indices and the economy, with the consequent lack of business competitiveness in all areas”. The organization states that AI can be applied in different sectors and cites some.

In healthcare, technology can help diagnose and identify diseases, personalize treatments and use robots in medical procedures. In the energy sector, the tools help prevent climate phenomena and make decisions. In education, AI can help provide personalized content to students and create strategies to reduce school dropout rates. The academic area can benefit from AIs in scientific research, reducing time and resources, in addition to integrating multidisciplinary knowledge and assisting in experiments.

The director of ABC and coordinator of the working group that produced the text, Virgílio Almeida, says that “Brazil cannot be left behind in the area of ​​AI, but it must do so with due care and create guarantees to reduce ethical and social risks”.

In this context, the document says it is necessary to establish rules and limits on the use of AI, but with the participation of the scientific community in the discussions. The report talks about the urgent need to train qualified professionals in areas related to artificial intelligence, such as machine learning and data science.

According to the document, countries with technological leadership began this training about a decade ago. This scenario leaves Brazil at a disadvantage and makes it difficult to retain researchers, teachers and those interested in artificial intelligence, attracted by companies from abroad.

ABC says it recommends that the country organize a national information campaign so that the population understands what AI is and to teach the subject in schools. The organization talks about creating specific research centers at universities.

“We emphasize the importance of investments in research and development in artificial intelligence so that Brazil is not a country that only consumes AI provided by other countries”, says Almeida. “We need to start soon, because this development is flying and other places are investing, accelerating and creating policies on the topic. Brazil, due to its size and importance, cannot be left behind. Otherwise, the gap between economic development here and that of the developed world will increase”, he adds.